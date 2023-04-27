Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Silgan updated its Q2 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Silgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Silgan stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 473,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Silgan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Further Reading

