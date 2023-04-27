Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Lowered to $55.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Silgan stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Silgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after buying an additional 710,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,402,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after buying an additional 114,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

