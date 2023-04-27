SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.00. 235,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

