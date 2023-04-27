Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,341.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,591. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

