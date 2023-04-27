Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,341.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,591. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
About Simpson Manufacturing
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.