SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 211,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 238,205 shares.The stock last traded at $96.65 and had previously closed at $110.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.13.

Insider Activity at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,693 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $323,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,693 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $323,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $132,538.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,870 shares in the company, valued at $13,934,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,491 shares of company stock worth $41,485,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SiTime by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 242,800 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $275,268,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in SiTime by 295.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

