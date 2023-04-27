Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-2.00 EPS.
Shares of SNBR traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. 1,763,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $497.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83.
In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
