Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-2.00 EPS.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of SNBR traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. 1,763,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $497.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

About Sleep Number

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.