Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sleep Number updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-2.00 EPS.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Sleep Number stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,318. The stock has a market cap of $497.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $50.61.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.