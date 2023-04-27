SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. SLM updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.
SLM Trading Up 4.4 %
SLM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 2,680,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.20. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.17.
SLM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SLM by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in SLM by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in SLM by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SLM
SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
