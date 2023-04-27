SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. SLM updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

SLM Trading Up 4.4 %

SLM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 2,680,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.20. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SLM by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in SLM by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in SLM by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

