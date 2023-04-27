Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 66,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 88,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Smart Share Global Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $268.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $86.36 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

