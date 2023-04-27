SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Trading Down 2%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32.

About SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

(Get Rating)

The Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Marketing Technology ETF (MRAD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to companies globally that provide support or enable advancements in advertising and marketing technology. Securities are typically equally weighted.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.