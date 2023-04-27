Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,405.50 ($17.55).

SN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.73) to GBX 1,480 ($18.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($13.99) to GBX 1,410 ($17.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.48) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,294.50 ($16.17) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,182.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,122. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6,066.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 959.20 ($11.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,338.50 ($16.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15,238.10%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

