Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,992,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,196.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 617,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,282,000 after buying an additional 616,251 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 392.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 681,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 543,343 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

