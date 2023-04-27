SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

