SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.80 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $4,129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 375,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

