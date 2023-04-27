Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHOO opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

