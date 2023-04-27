South Street Advisors LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Stride at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stride during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Stride by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 161,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,770. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

