South Street Advisors LLC Purchases 1,870 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.19. 1,004,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,179. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.97.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

