South Street Advisors LLC Sells 15,189 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 3.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 286,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 428.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,284. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

