Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. Southern also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75 EPS.

SO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.89. 2,372,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.14.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

