Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.15

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.15 and last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 125838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SWX. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 55,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

