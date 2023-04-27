Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Trading 2% Higher

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32). 18,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 22,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 83 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

Sovereign Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.70. The company has a market capitalization of £120.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.