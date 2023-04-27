SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 308.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,271 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $29,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.33. 1,336,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,703. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

