Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,599,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,906 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,275,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 859,771 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,417,000 after buying an additional 601,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

PHYS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 376,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,909. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.