SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Trading 2.9% Higher

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 74 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 240 ($3.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

SSP Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

