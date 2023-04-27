S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.49

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 105378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 33.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 682.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,675 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,605,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 184,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.