Stem (NYSE:STEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.22

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 2859760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Stem by 38.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.