Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SBT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 20,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

