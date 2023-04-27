Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Gear Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gear Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price target on Gear Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Gear Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.13. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

