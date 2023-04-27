Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $290.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $286.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $222.48 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.43 and a 200-day moving average of $227.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

