Stifel Nicolaus Raises Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $110.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 143.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Vital Energy stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $840.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.34.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). Vital Energy had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.