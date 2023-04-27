Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.34

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.34 and last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 8421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,076.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,203 shares of company stock worth $178,265. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $216,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $66,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 288,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,106,000 after buying an additional 311,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

