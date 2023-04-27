StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.