StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.79 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 174,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,821.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

