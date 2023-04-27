Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Head-To-Head Survey

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.63 -$89.26 million ($3.49) -0.29 GoodRx $766.55 million 2.42 -$32.83 million ($0.07) -66.70

Analyst Ratings

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 GoodRx 0 14 4 0 2.22

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus target price of $1.96, suggesting a potential upside of 95.83%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.31%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than GoodRx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -84.18% -4.99% -1.04% GoodRx -4.28% 3.09% 1.57%

Summary

GoodRx beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

