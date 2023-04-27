Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Increased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.40. 466,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,618. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.