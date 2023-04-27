Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.48 and last traded at C$23.48. 1,217,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,822,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.46.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.43.
About Summit Industrial Income REIT
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
