Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Announces Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SUI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.98. 531,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,184. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $141.52. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,323,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 528,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sun Communities by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,168,000 after acquiring an additional 267,475 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

