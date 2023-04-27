Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.22-7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.31. Sun Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.90-1.98 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SUI traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $136.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,938. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

