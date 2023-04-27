SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,533,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 523% from the previous session’s volume of 887,703 shares.The stock last traded at $8.33 and had previously closed at $8.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

SunOpta Stock Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

