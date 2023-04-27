SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 6.1%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.36. 1,243,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,257,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

SunPower Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SunPower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in SunPower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

