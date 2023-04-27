Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunshine Biopharma Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 27,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,279. Sunshine Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. The firm’s product include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs.

