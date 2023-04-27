Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $49.01 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $49.01 million and $2.49 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,457,557,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,796,784,647 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

