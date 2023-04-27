Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $822.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.60. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79.

Insider Activity

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $1,458,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,645,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,656 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 695,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sweetgreen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

