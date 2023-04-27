SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 4,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 11,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKH shares. TheStreet lowered SWK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SWK from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.
About SWK
SWK Holdings Corp. engages in financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceuticals. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It operates through the Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development segments. The Finance Receivables segment is a healthcare capital provider which offers customized financing solutions to a broad range of life science companies, institutions, and investors.
