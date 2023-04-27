SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 4,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 11,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKH shares. TheStreet lowered SWK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SWK from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SWK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SWK by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 958,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 795,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SWK Holdings Corp. engages in financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceuticals. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It operates through the Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development segments. The Finance Receivables segment is a healthcare capital provider which offers customized financing solutions to a broad range of life science companies, institutions, and investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.