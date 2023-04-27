Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 5.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.78. 306,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 474,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.85.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The company’s revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.88) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.