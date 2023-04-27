Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.96. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 956,514 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Further Reading

