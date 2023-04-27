Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lifted by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 6.0% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $363.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.81 and a 200-day moving average of $340.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $392.79.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

