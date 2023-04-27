Syverson Strege & Co Has $171,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $54.62. 383,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

