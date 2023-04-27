Syverson Strege & Co Has $428,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 3,686,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,391,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

