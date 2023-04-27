Syverson Strege & Co Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Syverson Strege & Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.68. 22,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,192. The firm has a market cap of $865.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.